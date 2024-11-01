The lineup for next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT is starting to take shape.

During this week’s special Halloween edition of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS TV and TNA+ prime time Thursday night program, which was also the post-TNA Bound For Glory 2024 episode, matches were announced for next week’s program.

Scheduled for the November 7 edition of TNA iMPACT will be “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Moose for the TNA X-Division Championship, Rosemary vs. Wendy Choo for the No DQ match, as well as Jordynne Grace & Masha Slamovich vs. Alisha Edwards & Tasha Steelz.

