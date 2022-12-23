Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode will open with Gisele Shaw and Deonna Purrazzo going up against Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz. The titles will be on the line.

Impact has also announced the following for tonight’s show:

* Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans vs. Mickie James and Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace

* Steve Maclin vs. Rich Swann

* Mike Bailey vs. Yuya Uemura

* Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice vs. Jason Hotch and John Skyler

This week’s Before The Impact episode features Taylor Wilde vs. KiLynn King.

