The lineup for next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT is starting to take shape.

On this week’s episode of the show from Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN. a title match and more was made official for next week’s program.

Scheduled for the October 17 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+:

* “Speedball” Mike Bailey (c) vs. Leon Slater (X-Division Title)

* Pick Your Poison: PCO vs. Rhino

* Nic Nemeth vs. Matt Cardona