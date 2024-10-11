The lineup for next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT is starting to take shape.
On this week’s episode of the show from Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN. a title match and more was made official for next week’s program.
Scheduled for the October 17 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+:
* “Speedball” Mike Bailey (c) vs. Leon Slater (X-Division Title)
* Pick Your Poison: PCO vs. Rhino
* Nic Nemeth vs. Matt Cardona
.@LEONSLATER_ will face @SpeedballBailey for X Division Championship NEXT WEEK on #TNAiMPACT!
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 11, 2024