A significant change has been made to the card for this week’s TNA Victory Road pay-per-view.

The scheduled TNA Knockouts Championship match between current title-holder Ash by Elegance and former champion Masha Slamovich is no longer being advertised.

TNA Wrestling has pulled the bout and all mentions of it from the company’s official website as Slamovich is reportedly under internal investigation following domestic abuse allegations that surfaced online on Tuesday.

TNA has quietly removed all references to the title bout from its official website, and appears to be distancing themselves from Slamovich as more information surfaces regarding the aforementioned accusations.

For what it is worth, Ash by Elegance did appear at the WWE NXT show on Tuesday night as part of the ongoing TNA invasion angle.

Masha Slamovich was notably absent.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as more information continues to surface regarding the Masha Slamovich situation.

Masha is an abusive piece of shit who feels entitled to everything including a Ribera Jacket. Anyways enjoy some of her abusive text messageshttps://t.co/eIGZVJRRuo https://t.co/clCVuVhsNL pic.twitter.com/JTP40nrf8h — Bam/Jasmine (@deathsamuraiszn) September 23, 2025