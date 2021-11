Next week’s WWE RAW from the FedEx Forum in Memphis will be headlined by a RAW Women’s Title match.

Tonight’s RAW featured a contract signing for Liv Morgan vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Sonya Deville then announced that the title match will take place next Monday night.

Morgan became the new #1 contender to Lynch when she won a Fatal 5 Way over Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Queen Zelina Vega and Carmella back on the November 8 RAW show.

Tonight’s RAW also featured 10-woman tag team action with Morgan, Belair, Ripley, Nikki A.S.H. and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke defeating Lynch, Carmella, Vega, Doudrop and Tamina Snuka. The finish saw Morgan pin Snuka to get the win.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s RAW. Below are a few related shots from tonight’s show:

"You're the reason why your friend is gone just like the reason why your big, fat greedy contract is the reason why MY friends are gone. How does it feel knowing you become everything you despised?" – @YaOnlyLivvOnce ๐Ÿ”ฅ๐ŸŽค#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/EUSYTZEuYM — WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2021

TEAM LIV takes on TEAM BECKS up next on #WWERaw! Who do you roll with … #TeamLiv or #TeamBecks? pic.twitter.com/lwNdt64cpq — WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.