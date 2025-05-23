Don’t expect to tune into TNA Under Siege 2025 on Friday night to see the TNA International Championship on-the-line.

Because it won’t be.

During the TNA Under Siege 2025 “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT on Thursday night, a backstage segment took place where it was revealed that the planned Steve Maclin vs. Matt Cardona title tilt at TNA Under Siege 2025 is no longer taking place on the show on May 23.

It was announced that Maclin is still not cleared due to injuries sustained in the violent, bloody Dog Collar match he had with Eric Young on TNA iMPACT a couple of weeks ago.

Instead, Maclin vs. Cardona for the TNA International Championship will take place on next Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT.

TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella confirmed the news on the 5/22 TNA iMPACT show.

