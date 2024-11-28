– During the November 27 episode of AEW Dynamite, a big title match was announced for this year’s “Winter Is Coming” special episode of AEW Dynamite. After being attacked for the second week in a row by “The Glamour” Mariah May, Mina Shirakawa will get a change for revenge, as Shirakawa vs. May for the AEW Women’s World Championship was announced for AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming 2024 in two weeks on December 11.

– The teases for the AEW return of Julia Hart of The House of Black continued on the 11/27 episode of AEW Dynamite. Featured below is a tease for the return of the women’s wrestling star from the 11/27 show.

– Finally, Jamie Hayter defeated Queen Aminata on the 11/27 AEW Dynamite with her Hayter-Aid finisher to advance in the NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty International Women’s Cup Tournament.

