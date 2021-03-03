Impact Wrestling has announced that The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) will face FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson) for the Impact Tag Team Titles at the Sacrifice special on Saturday, March 13. It will air on Impact Plus.

The match was made official during Tuesday’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV.

This same episode featured FinJuice & The Good Brothers defeating XXXL (Acey Romero & Larry D) & Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe & Luster the Legend) in an eight-man tag team bout.

An argument started after the match leading to The Good Brothers accepting the challenge of FinJuice.