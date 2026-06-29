The field is now set for this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, where a new TBS Champion will be crowned in the inaugural Survival of the Fittest match.

The final participant was determined during the Zero Hour pre-show at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, as STARDOM’s Maika made a successful first impression in her AEW debut.

In her first-ever meeting with Skye Blue, Maika picked up the victory after delivering a brainbuster on the ring apron before finishing the match with a hammerlock Michinoku Driver for the pinfall.

With the win, Maika joins Hikaru Shida, Kris Statlander, Persephone, Harley Cameron, and Queen Aminata in the six-woman Survival of the Fittest bout. Shida and Statlander are both former AEW Women’s World Champions, while Persephone enters as the reigning CMLL Women’s World Champion. Cameron and Aminata will each be looking to capture their first AEW singles championship.

The traditional ROH Survival of the Fittest match will make its AEW debut on Wednesday when Dynamite emanates from San Diego, California.

The winner of the bout will be crowned the new TBS Champion after Willow Nightingale was forced to vacate the title in May due to an injury she suffered in competition.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Forbidden Door 2026 Results coverage.