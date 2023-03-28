The AEW Women’s World Title will be on the line when AEW returns to Long Island, NY.

It was announced during this week’s Elevation episode that AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter will defend against Riho on the April 5 Dynamite from the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY. Britt Baker is advertised to be in Hayter’s corner.

It was mentioned on commentary that Riho is the current #1 contender to Hayter. Riho returned to AEW action in mid-March with a Dark win over Diamante, which didn’t air until March 14. She then came up short against Toni Storm on the March 1 Dynamite, but then defeated Emi Sakura on the March 3 Rampage, and defeated Nyla Rose on the March 10 Rampage. She defeated Diamante again on last night’s Elevation.

April 5 will mark Hayter’s first title defense since retaining over Saraya and Ruby Soho in the Triple Threat at AEW Revolution on March 5. Before that she retained over Sakura on the January 28 Rampage.

Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson is the only other match announced for the April 5 Dynamite in Long Island as of this writing.

