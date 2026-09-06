All Elite Wrestling pays tribute to Tanea Brooks next week.

And they’re doing it in style.

Brooks, known to fans around the world as Rebel, was diagnosed with ALS in March 2026. The past couple of months, various pro wrestling stars have been doing the revived ALS Ice Bucket Challenge to raise awareness and support for the former women’s wrestling star.

On Wednesday, September 9, 2026, from Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Georgia, the company will present AEW: Rebel Heart Dynamite, live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

Rebel herself will appear on the show, as she has been announced for a segment called ‘The Waiting Room’ with her former on-air ally Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., where they will be joined by special guests Persephone and Hikaru Shida.

Headlining the show will be AEW World Champion Will Ospreay going one-on-one against David Finlay of The Dogs in an AEW World Championship Eliminator match. If Finlay wins, he earns a future shot at the AEW title.

Also officially advertised for the 9/9 show in “The Peach State” is Swerve Strickland and The New Level duo of Kofi and Austin Creed putting their AEW World Trios Championships on-the-line against The Conglomeration team of Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong, and women’s trios action featuring Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Persephone and Hikaru Shida taking on Maya World, Hyan and Thunder Rosa.

If that wasn’t enough, next Wednesday’s show also features The Young Bucks vs. Kyle Fletcher & Kevin Knight in a Tables Match, as well as Darby Allin & Steven Borden vs. Mark Davis & Josh Alexander.

Learn more on how you can support Rebel by visiting AEWTogether.org/RebelHeart.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.