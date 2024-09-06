The TNA Victory Road 2024 “go-home show” goes down next Thursday night, September 12.

During the post-Emergence 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ on September 5, the company quickly switched gears and began focusing on the upcoming TNA Victory Road show on September 13.

On next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT on 9/12, it will be ABC defending their TNA Tag-Team Championships against First Class duo AJ Francis and KC Navarro.

Additionally, the 9/12 show next week will feature The Hardys in action, as Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy continue their quest to capture TNA tag-team gold when they challenge number one contenders from The System, Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards.