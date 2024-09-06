The TNA Victory Road 2024 “go-home show” goes down next Thursday night, September 12.
During the post-Emergence 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ on September 5, the company quickly switched gears and began focusing on the upcoming TNA Victory Road show on September 13.
On next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT on 9/12, it will be ABC defending their TNA Tag-Team Championships against First Class duo AJ Francis and KC Navarro.
Additionally, the 9/12 show next week will feature The Hardys in action, as Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy continue their quest to capture TNA tag-team gold when they challenge number one contenders from The System, Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards.
Sounds like ABC will challenge First Class NEXT WEEK on TNA iMPACT! @The_Ace_Austin @DashingChrisBey @KCwrestles @AJFrancis410
Subscribe to TNA+ watch #TNAiMPACT NOW: https://t.co/5d1avcEljP pic.twitter.com/51De1usG36
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 6, 2024
The Hardys WILL be at #TNAVictoryRoad and their keeping a close eye on the TNA World Tag Team Championships! @MATTHARDYBRAND @JEFFHARDYBRAND
Subscribe to TNA+ watch #TNAiMPACT NOW: https://t.co/5d1avcEljP pic.twitter.com/AoDjbTymUh
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 6, 2024