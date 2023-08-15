This week’s WWE NXT episode will open up on the USA Network with the NXT Tag Team Titles on the line.

WWE previously announced that The Family (Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) will make their first title defense The Dyad (Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) on this week’s NXT. Now it has been announced that this match will open Tuesday’s broadcast.

Tony D and Stacks won the NXT Tag Team Titles from Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey) at The Great American Bash on July 30. This will be The Dyad’s first standard tag team bout since defeating The Creed Brothers in a Losers Leave NXT match on the July 4 episode, which was taped the week before that.

Due to how The Creed Brothers are still planned to be involved in the NXT storylines and are still feuding with The Dyad and the rest of The Schism, it’s likely that the brothers will cost Fowler and Reid the title shot against The Family. This week’s title match was made after The Family stood up for The Creeds’ stablemate Ivy Nile against The Schism last week, and after The Dyad disrespected The Family during their backstage photo shoot.

Below is the updated announced card for Tuesday’s live NXT from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:

* More build for the NXT Heatwave special episode

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Family (Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) defend against The Dyad (Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) in the show opener

* Trick Williams vs. Drew Gulak

* Blair Davenport vs. Dana Brooke

* Dijak vs. Wes Lee to determine who will challenge NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes at Heatwave on August 22

