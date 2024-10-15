The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Raw is starting to take shape.

During this week’s episode of WWE Raw on October 14, three big matches were made official for next week’s show on October 21.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the 10/21 show in Philadelphia, PA.

* Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker (Intercontinental Title)

* New Day vs. AOP (WWE Tag-Team Title Contender Tournament)

* Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. American Made (WWE Tag-Team Title Tournament)

