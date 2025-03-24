The road to WrestleMania 41 continues next Monday night in “The Big Smoke.”

WWE Raw emanates from London, England next Monday, March 31, 2025, live on Netflix at 3pm EST. / 12pm PST.

During this week’s WWE Raw in Glasgow, Scotland, the following title match with WrestleMania 41 implications and big segments were announced for the 3/31 show in London:

* Logan Paul calls out AJ Styles

* Jimmy Uso vs. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther

* Cody Rhodes and John Cena will go face-to-face

* Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley w/ Special Guest Referee Bianca Belair

