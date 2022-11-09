The full line-up has been announced for the NJPW Strong Detonation taping, which will take place on Sunday, November 20 from the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA.

The current card looks like this:

* Christopher Daniels vs. DKC

* Homicide vs. Danny Limelight

* Juice Robinson vs. Blake Christian

* Bateman vs. Jakob Austin Young

* Kenny King vs. Gregory Sharpe

* Mascara Dorada and Lince Dorado vs. Guillermo Rosas and Cody Chhun

* KENTA vs. Bad Dude Tito

* Rocky Romero and Adrian Quest vs. Atlantis Jr. and Virus under Lucha Libre Rules

* IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White, El Phantasmo and The West Coast Wrecking Crew vs. Alan Angels, David Finlay, Hikuleo aand Tama Tonga

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns defend against Misterioso and Barrett Brown

* NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Fred Rosser defends against JR Kratos

