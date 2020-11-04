The upcoming Impact Wrestling Turning Point special will be headlined by a World Heavyweight Title match, which will be Rich Swann’s first title defense since defeating Eric Young at Bound For Glory last month.

Impact has announced that Swann will defend his title against Sami Callihan in the main event of Turning Point.

Turning Point will also see former Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo get her rematch against Su Yung in an Anything Goes match. Last night’s rematch on Impact TV ended in a DQ after Yung used a steel chair. Purrazzo just dropped the title at Bound For Glory.

Turning Point 2020 takes place on Saturday, November 14 from Nashville, TN. It will air exclusively on the Impact+ streaming platform. Below is the current card:

Impact World Heavyweight Title Match

Sami Callihan vs. Rich Swann (c)

Anything Goes Match for the Impact Knockouts Title

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Su Yung (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. The North (c)

Moose vs. Willie Mack

Swoggle vs. Brian Myers

