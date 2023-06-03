AEW will run their next House Rules non-televised live event from the Von Braun Center at Propst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama tonight. Tickets are still available via Ticketmaster or aewtix.com. If you’re attending tonight’s show and would like to help with results, please e-mail us.

You can click here for results from Friday’s house show from Tupelo, MS. As seen in the video below, recorded backstage in Tupelo, Matt Hardy is giving Ethan Page the chance to win back control of his contract as The Hardys and FTW Champion Hook take on Page, Preston Vance and Big Bill tonight. There’s also backstage video of AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin vs. members of The Jericho Appreciation Society being made after an Open Contract was issued by the babyfaces.

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s show:

* Shawn Spears will be in action

* Juice Robinson vs. Pat Buck

* Max Caster vs. Tony Nese

* Jeff Jarrett and Satnam Singh vs. The Boys

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia and Matt Menard

* The Hardys and FTW Champion Hook vs. Ethan Page, Preston Vance and Big Bill

* AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander defends against Lady Frost

* AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends in a Fatal 4 Way against Britt Baker, Anna Jay and Skye Blue

