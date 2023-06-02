As noted, AEW will return to the road tonight for their next House Rules non-televised live event, from the Cadance Bank Arena in Tupelo, Mississippi.

In an update, AEW has announced that Toni Storm will make her first title defense since winning the AEW Women’s World Title from Jamie Hayter at Double Nothing, while Kris Statlander will make her second title defense since winning the AEW TBS Title from Jade Cargill at the pay-per-view. Statlander retained over Nyla Rose on this week’s Dynamite.

The following matches have been announced for tonight:

* Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho

* The Hardys and FTW Champion Hook vs. 3 opponents TBA

* AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander defends against Anna Jay

* AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Skye Blue

* AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood vs. Daniel Garcia

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin vs. Big Bill and Ethan Page

AEW will then run the Propst Arena at Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL on Saturday night. Tickets are still available for both shows. If you’re attending the weekend AEW house shows and would like to help with results, please e-mail us.

