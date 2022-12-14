Two title matches and more have been announced for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode, which will be a taped show.

Tonight’s NXT show aired live from the WWE Performance Center, but the brand will be back at the arena on Wednesday to tape the December 20 and December 27 episodes in advance. NXT will resume live episodes on January 3. If you’re attending this week’s NXT TV tapings and would like to help with live spoilers, please e-mail me.

Next week’s show will see NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day defend against Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen.

This will be the first NXT title defense for The New Day since winning the straps from Pretty Deadly at Deadline this past Saturday. Tonight’s show saw Pretty Deadly interrupt The New Day’s celebration, but Briggs and Jensen ended up coming out to congratulate The New Day. They also wanted a title shot, and were granted the match after singing the Pledge of Allegiance with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance will defend in a Triple Threat next Tuesday. Their opponents will be Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, plus Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley.

Deadline this past Saturday night featured a backstage segment where the champs had somewhat friendly words with Nile and Paxley, while also agreeing to a future title match. This led to a backstage brawl with Dolin and Jayne, and the three teams brawled twice on this week’s show after Dolin and Jayne vs. Nile and Paxley ended in a No Contest.

Nikkita Lyons vs. Zoey Stark in a battle of former tag team partners will also take place next week on NXT. Lyons and Stark have feuded since breaking up in November following Stark’s heel turn, and this will be their first match against each other.

Axiom vs. Carmelo Hayes has also been announced for next Tuesday night. Tonight’s NXT show featured a backstage segment where Trick Williams revealed to Hayes how Axiom was mocking him on Twitter. Hayes promised to delete Axiom next week. Axiom then spoke to McKenzie Mitchell and said Hayes isn’t nearly as great as he says he is, and Axiom is afraid of absolutely no one.

