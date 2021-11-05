Three title matches have been confirmed for the upcoming Turning Point special from Impact Wrestling.

Last night’s Impact saw new Knockouts Champion Mickie James retain over Madison Rayne. After the match, she was confronted by Mercedes Martinez, who previously earned a title shot by winning the Knockouts Knockdown tournament last month. Martinez vs. James was then booked for Turning Point.

Impact also saw Laredo Kid become the new #1 contender to X Division Champion Trey Miguel by defeating Black Taurus, Steve Maclin and Rohit Raju in a Fatal 4 Way. Kid vs. Miguel was also confirmed for Turning Point.

It was also announced that The Decay’s Havok and Rosemary will get their rematch from Knockouts Tag Team Champions The IInspiration at Turning Point. Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay won the straps back at Bound For Glory in their debuts. As noted, The IInspiration has recruited Brandi Lauren and Kimber Lee to take out The Decay in tag team action next week.

The Impact Turning Point special will air live on Saturday, November 20 via the Impact Plus platform. It will be held at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. Below is the current card:

Knockouts Title Match

Mercedes Martinez vs. Mickie James (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

FinJuice or The Bullet Club vs. The Good Brothers (c)

X Division Title Match

Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match

The Decay vs. The IInspiration (c)

