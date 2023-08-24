AEW has announced the following card for Friday’s Fyter Fest edition of Rampage:

* AEW TNT Champion Luchasaurus will be in non-title action

* AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida and Britt Baker vs. Saraya and Toni Storm

* AAA Latin American Champion QT Marshall sits down with Jim Ross for an interview

* QT Marshall defends the AAA Latin American Title against Gravity

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Aaron Solo

This was not announced today, but Serpentico also worked a match at the Rampage Fyter Fest tapings, while Johnny TV joined Tony Schiavone and Excalibur for commentary during the AAA Latin American Title match.

The 2023 AEW Rampage Fyter Fest special was taped last Saturday at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. You can click here for full spoilers. The episode will air this Friday at 10pm ET on TNT.

