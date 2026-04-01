Another WWE title is about to change hands due to injury.

During the March 31 episode of NXT on The CW, a multi-man segment featuring Hank and Tank (Hank Walker & Tank Ledger), Eli Knight, Sean Legacy, and WWE Men’s Speed Champion Elio LeFleur delivered some unfortunate news regarding LeFleur’s status.

LeFleur revealed that he is currently dealing with a significant shoulder injury, noting that there are tears in the joint that will sideline him for approximately six months. As a result, he confirmed that he will be forced to relinquish the WWE Men’s Speed Championship.

That’s a tough break for the rising star.

The segment also included an update from Sean Legacy, who addressed his own ankle injury. Legacy stated that his recovery is progressing well and that he expects to be back in action within the next few weeks.

With the Men’s Speed Title now vacated, it was announced that a tournament to crown a new champion will kick off on the April 7 episode of NXT.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 3/31/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.