A new match has been announced for next week’s episode of NWA Shockwave.

The promotion announced in a post today on Twitter that Aron Stevens will defend the NWA National title against Trevor Murdoch on Tuesday’s episode of Shockwave.

The promotion hyped it as a “long overdue rematch.” Here’s the announcement:

Tuesday on #NWAShockwave, @AronsThoughts puts the NWA National Title on the line against @TheRealTMurdoch in a long overdue rematch. Murdoch first challenged Stevens for the title on episode 17 of #NWAPowerrr.