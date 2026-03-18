The road to WWE NXT Stand & Deliver continues next Tuesday night in “The Sunshine State.”

And WWE is bringing another stacked card.

During the March 17 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network, which emanated from the 713 Music Hall in Houston, Texas, matches and segments were announced for next week’s show.

Announced for the March 24 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network, which airs from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, are a title shot gauntlet match, a tournament tilt, a face-to-face segment and more.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the second-to-last episode of NXT on CW leading up to the annual WWE NXT Stand & Deliver special event on April 4 in St. Louis, MO:

* Ricky Saints vs. Tony D’Angelo

* Thea Hail vs. Kelani Jordan

* Sol Ruca, ZARIA face-to-face

* Fatal Influence vs. Wren Sinclair & Kendal Grey

* Gauntlet for WWE NXT North American title shot

* Tag Tournament Match for NXT Tag Title Shot: Eli Knight & Elio LeFluer vs. The Culling (Shawn Spears & Niko Vance)

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 3/17/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.