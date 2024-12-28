Omos to NOAH is confirmed.

Earlier this week, Pro Wrestling NOAH had teased that a current WWE Superstar would be teaming up with Jack Morris to face off against Naomichi Marufuji & Takashi Sugiura for the GHC Heavyweight Tag Team titles.

On Friday, NOAH officially announced that Omos would be participating in the match.

X IS WWE STAR OMOS‼️ The 7ft 4in giant will challenge for GHC Tag Team GOLD with @jackmorrisx17 on his NOAH debut on Wednesday! 📺 ORDER ON ABEMA LIVE

Omos hasn’t wrestled since the April 5 episode of WWE SmackDown.

WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura will also be facing off against Ulka Sasaki on this same show.

Several members of the Michigan Wolverines college football team were in attendance at the WWE SmackDown TV tapings, which took place from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Friday night.

The Wolverines will face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on December 31.

And finally, Kevin Owens vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be taking place at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

During the main event segment of this week’s show, Nick Aldis demanded that Owens give up possession of the Winged Eagle belt. When Owens refused, Cody Rhodes came to the ring and proposed a match with Owens at the Royal Rumble. Aldis agreed to the bout.

