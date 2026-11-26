The stakes have been raised for AEW Worlds End.

During the November 25 episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF appeared in the ring for a promo, one week after issuing a challenge to Will Ospreay for a Title vs. Title showdown at the upcoming pay-per-view.

While addressing the crowd, Friedman was informed that Ospreay had sent in a video message from his home in response to the challenge.

Ospreay proposed that the two settle their championship dispute in a winner-take-all ladder match at AEW Worlds End.

MJF immediately dismissed the idea, only for a match graphic to appear on the big screen behind him, confirming that the Title vs. Title Ladder Match was officially set for the pay-per-view.