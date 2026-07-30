The Demand captured the AEW World Trios Championship in the main event of Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, defeating The Conglomeration to win the titles.

The match erupted before the opening bell, with Bishop Kaun charging the ring to spark a six-man brawl between both teams around ringside before the action officially got underway.

Once the match settled in, The Demand used their size and teamwork to isolate Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong for much of the bout. The champions battled back with several near falls, including a High-Low on Kaun that was broken up by Ricochet.

The closing moments saw chaos break out as Lethal Twist created a distraction for the official. With the referee occupied, Ricochet tagged himself in and connected with the Spirit Gun on O’Reilly to score the three-count.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 7/29/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.