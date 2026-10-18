New AEW World Trios Champions were crowned at AEW WrestleDream on Saturday night.

Hangman Adam Page and Brodido (Brody King and Bandido) defeated Swerve Strickland and The New Level (Kofi and Austin Creed) in a Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Match to capture the AEW World Trios Championships.

The defending champions got off to a strong start, with Kofi and Creed securing the first fall against Bandido. The duo looked to put the match away with a second fall, but Page intervened to keep his team alive.

Brodido eventually evened the score when King and Bandido connected with a leg-assisted 450 splash on Creed to secure the second fall.

The deciding fall came during an exchange between Strickland and Bandido. After Swerve escaped an attempted 21-Plex, he looked to deliver the Big Pressure. Bandido managed to counter the move into a rollup, scoring the three-count to secure the victory for his team.

With the win, Page, King and Bandido become the new AEW World Trios Champions, bringing Strickland and The New Level’s title reign to an end after 48 days.

For those interested, you can check out complete AEW WrestleDream 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.