The Hardys have added more championship gold to their legendary résumé.

Kicking off the in-ring action at the historic NXT vs. TNA Showdown event was a high-stakes, winner-takes-all bout that saw Matt and Jeff Hardy put their TNA World Tag Team Titles on the line against NXT Tag Team Champions DarkState — Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin.

The atmosphere was electric, with TNA President Carlos Silva and Team 3D (Bully Ray & D-Von Dudley) seated ringside to witness the clash. The Dudleys are set to challenge The Hardys in a Tables Match for the TNA World Tag Team Championships at Bound For Glory, adding even more intrigue to the bout.

Before the bell could even ring, chaos broke out as DarkState’s Saquon Shugars and Cutler James blindsided The Hardys in an ambush. Their interference was quickly halted, however, as the referee ejected both men from ringside.

Once the match officially got underway, the two iconic teams delivered an intense, back-and-forth battle. The Hardys weathered the early storm from the aggressive young champions before turning the tide in classic fashion. The finish came when Matt Hardy nailed both Lennox and Griffin with consecutive Twist of Fates, setting up Jeff Hardy to hit his signature Swanton Bomb onto Lennox for the decisive pinfall victory.

With the win, The Hardys captured the NXT Tag Team Championships, unifying the titles and becoming dual champions. The victory marks the first time the veteran duo have held gold in WWE since 2019, when they were SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

DarkState duo Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin are no longer the NXT Tag-Team Champions, after having initially captured the titles by defeating Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) in the advertised NXT Tag-Team Championship match at the NXT Heatwave premium live event held back on August 24, 2025.

Now carrying both the NXT and TNA Tag Team Titles, The Hardys head into TNA Bound For Glory with major momentum — and a target on their backs.

TNA Bound For Glory is scheduled to emanate from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts this coming Sunday, October 12, 2025. Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this weekend after the show for complete TNA Bound For Glory 2025 results.

