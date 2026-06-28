Demon Bunny duo Rosemary and Allie are the new TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions.

The duo dethroned The Elegance Brand (H By Elegance & M By Elegance) in the third match of the evening at TNA Slammiversary.

Ash By Elegance and the Personal Concierge both attempted to interfere, but were neutralized when Rosemary deployed her mist. Allie then landed a codebreaker, and Rosemary followed with a reverse DDT to secure the fall.

It marks the first Knockouts Tag Team Title reign for Demon Bunny. The Elegance Brand’s run lasted 164 days and included three successful defenses.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA Slammiversary 2026 Results coverage.