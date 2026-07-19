Fatal Influence are leaving Madison Square Garden with championship gold after capturing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The Women’s Tag Team Championship match opened the main card, with champions Paige and Brie Bella defending their titles against Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley of Fatal Influence.

The closing moments of the bout saw Jacy Jayne play a pivotal role. As Paige had Reid pinned, Jayne climbed onto the ring apron and shoved Paige from the ropes, reversing the position and putting Reid on top for the cover.

Reid then grabbed a handful of tights to keep Paige down for the three-count, giving Fatal Influence the controversial victory.

With the win, Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, adding more gold to Fatal Influence’s growing collection.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 7/18/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.