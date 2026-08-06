Hangman Page, Bandido and Brody King are the new AEW World Trios Champions.

The trio, dubbed “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly,” defeated The Demand (Ricky Saints, Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun) in the co-main event of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Mexico on Wednesday night at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico to capture the championships.

The closing stretch saw The Demand throw everything they had at the challengers, including a dominant sequence where Toa Liona powered all three opponents across the ring before planting them with a massive Samoan drop. Despite the onslaught, the challengers rallied back, with Brody King taking out Ricky Saints and Hangman Page dropping Liona with a Buckshot Lariat.

That opening allowed Bandido to finally connect with the 21-Plex on Liona, scoring the three-count to crown Hangman, Bandido and Brody King as the new AEW World Trios Champions.

Following the victory, the new champions celebrated in the ring by finally doing the Macarena together, with Kemalito joining in as the Arena Mexico crowd celebrated the title change.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Mexico 2026 Results coverage.