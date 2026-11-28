Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley are back on top of the WWE women’s tag team division.

During the November 27 episode of WWE SmackDown, Bliss and Paxley defeated Michin and B-Fab to recapture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

The match featured outside involvement from Charlotte Flair and Jade Cargill, among others, ahead of Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event.

The finish saw Bliss connect with Sister Abigail on Michin for the pinfall victory, ending the title reign of Michin and B-Fab, who originally dethroned Bliss and Paxley on the October 23 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Following the match, Fatal Influence members Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid attacked the newly crowned champions, prompting Bayley and Stephanie Vaquer to rush out to make the save.

Bliss, Paxley, Flair, Bayley and Vaquer will square off against Cargill, Michin, Jayne, Henley and Reid in the Women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series on November 28 at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.