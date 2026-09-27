The Young Bucks are back on top of AEW’s tag team division.

At Saturday night’s AEW All Out pay-per-view, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage defended the AEW World Tag Team Championships against FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) in a three-way Ladder Match.

The match featured several wild moments, including Christian being busted open after taking the edge of a steel chair to the head.

Later in the bout, FTR manager Stokely attempted to climb the ladder and retrieve the championships himself. Copeland stopped him, shoving Stokely off the ladder and sending him crashing through a table at ringside.

During the closing stretch, The Young Bucks connected with the BTE Trigger on Christian, knocking him off the ladder.

Matt and Nick then climbed the ladder and retrieved the championships to win the match, making history by becoming the company’s first-ever four-time AEW World Tag Team Champions.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW All Out Results 9/26/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.