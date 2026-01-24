This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown was a newsworthy show.

In addition to the special WWE 2K26: Attitude Era announcement and announcement of Roman Reigns declaring for the 2026 Royal Rumble, the blue brand show also featured a big title change.

Deep into the second hour of the three hour prime time Friday night WWE on USA Network and Netflix program, The Wyatt Sicks defended their WWE Tag-Team Championships against The MFT’s.

And lost.

The MFT’s would go on to defeat The Wyatt Sicks to capture the WWE Tag-Team Championships.

But that’s not all.

They also walked off with the trademark latern that has been associated with The Wyatt Sicks long before the launch of the group, dating back to Bray Wyatt’s early days in WWE.

