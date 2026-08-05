Tavion Heights and Myles Borne are NXT Tag Team Champions.

The August 4 edition of WWE NXT featured Vanity Project’s Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes defending the NXT Tag Team Championship against the team of Tavion Heights and NXT North American Champion Myles Borne.

The former No Quarter Catch Crew teammates made the most of their opportunity, defeating Vanity Project to capture the titles. Heights scored the deciding fall by pinning Smokes to seal the championship victory.

With the win, Borne adds the NXT Tag Team Championship to his collection and is now a double champion in WWE, while Heights celebrates the first championship victory of his WWE career.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 8/4/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.