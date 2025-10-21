“Your winners …and NEW …”

These were the words uttered by the ring announcer following the conclusion of the opening contest on this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

During this week’s WWE Raw show on October 20, 2025, live from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, AJ Styles and Dragon Lee challenged The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for the WWE Tag-Team Championships.

And they won.

For those who missed it, featured below is a bell-to-bell recap of the match.

WWE Tag Team Championship

The Judgement Day (c) vs. AJ Styles & Dragon Lee

It’s time for our first match of the evening. The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and JD McDonagh make their way out, along with the challengers, AJ Styles and Dragon Lee. The bell sounds and off we go. Styles get McDonagh on the mat off the bell and they trade a bunch of holds and reverse them.

Styles misses a dropkick but then McDonagh walks into another dropkick. Lee is tagged in and he chops McDonagh and then stomps on his chest. McDonagh trips up Lee and stomps on him and then tags in Balor. Balor strikes Lee several times and then poses on the ropes. Balor tosses Lee into the corner and chops him.

Lee kicks Balor and takes him down with a headscissors and hits a springboard kick to Balor. Lee takes out McDonagh on the apron and then rolls up Balor who rolls through and kicks Lee. Lee kicks out of a pin and continues to get beaten down by Balor. McDonagh is tagged in and Lee is double teamed and then kicked by McDonagh.

McDonagh distracts the ref as Balor gauges Lee’s eyes. McDonagh hits a back breaker and covers Lee for a two count. Balor is tagged in and he suplexes Lee and covers for a two count. McDonagh is tagged in and Lee is double teamed. Lee goes to tag Styles and McDonagh knocks Styles off the apron.

Balor is tagged in and Styles runs in and knocks McDonagh off and Lee tags out. Styles beats on Balor and McDonagh opens the ropes and Styles flies out of the ring crashing to the ground. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see McDonagh trip Styles and hits a leg drop. Styles is covered and he kicks out at two. McDonagh clobbers Styles and tags in Balor. Balor punches Balor and locks him in a headlock. Styles tries to power out but gets thrown into the corner.

Styles punches out of the corner and Styles slams down Balor with a facebuster. Lee and McDonagh are tagged in. Lee takes out Balor and suplexes McDonagh. McDonagh is kicked to the corner and Lee kicks McDonagh in the corner and then climbs the ropes. McDonagh knocks him on the ropes and then meets Lee on the top rope.

Lee gets McDonagh hung up on the corner and double stomps him from the top rope. Balor pulls McDonagh out of the ring and Lee flips over the top rope onto Balor and McDonagh. McDonagh gets back in the ring with Lee and Lee hits a running forearm. McDonagh is able to reverse a buster and powerbombs Lee.

Balor and Styles tag in and Styles chops Balor. Balor gets hit in the corner and McDonagh runs in. McDonagh is taken out by Styles and Lee gets him out of the ring. Balor hits a SlingBlade on Styles and knocks Lee out of the ring. Styles hits the Phenomenal Forearm on Balor and McDonagh barely makes it in time to break the pin.

McDonagh tags himself in and Styles starts with punches and Pele kick. McDonagh hits a Spanish Fly and covers Styles for a near fall. Balor is tagged in. McDonagh hits a moonsault and Balor hits Coup de Grace and Lee breaks the pin flying over McDonagh. Lee knocks McDonagh out of the ring and then takes him out with a suicide dive.

In the ring, Balor tries to pin Styles and then goes for the Styles Clash on Styles. Styles reverses and hits the Styles Clash on Balor and gets the win. With the victory, the crowd goes absolutely ballistic, as AJ Styles and Dragon Lee are now the brand new WWE Tag-Team Champions.

Winners and NEW WWE Tag-Team Champions: AJ Styles & Dragon Lee