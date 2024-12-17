– WWE released a digital exclusive video on their official social media channels on Tuesday that shows The New Day duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods getting into it with fans outside of the Netflix Superstar Entrance Bus on Monday in Boston, Massachusetts.

The New Day was really getting into it with fans outside of the @Netflix Superstar Entrance Bus yesterday in Boston… pic.twitter.com/g1PMtBPORE — WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2024

– Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media after the conclusion of the live episode of WWE Raw from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on December 16. The WWE Chief Content Officer commented on The War Raiders defeating The Judgment Day in the 12/16 main event to capture the WWE World Tag-Team Championships. “To the edge of the cliff and back,” wrote Levesque, referencing both Erik and Ivar returning from career-threatening serious injuries to finally capture gold in WWE. “Congratulations to The War Raiders, your NEW World Tag-Team Champions.”

To the edge of the cliff and back… Congratulations to #WarRaiders, your NEW World Tag Team Champions. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/XTE5KQAhi1 — Triple H (@TripleH) December 17, 2024

– While at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event return episode on NBC and Peacock this past Saturday night, December 14, 2024 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York, WWE Hall of Fame legend Tito Santana filmed some content for WWE. The pro wrestling legend is featured in a new 16-plus minute video that was released on the official WWE Vault YouTube channel on Tuesday, which shows him talking fans through a rare match he had with The Undertaker from a WWE event back in Barcelona, Spain in 1991.