The legendary Tito Santana recently joined PWMania for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on Vince McMahon retiring from WWE, and why he thinks the former chairman is actually still giving orders behind the scenes. Check out Santana’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says he does not believe that Vince McMahon is not involved with WWE anymore:

“I just do not believe that he is not involved somehow.”

Thinks Vince will still play the puppet master behind the scenes:

“It is sad to see Vince gone. He’s what made the WWE tick. He always was the guy, he will continue to be the guy, regardless of whether he’s there or not. I’m not worried about the company, I am a little bit concerned that Vince isn’t going to be there. I have all the faith in the world that Stephanie and Triple H are going to be able to carry that company. I honestly believe, I don’t know if I should say this or not, but I think Vince is going to be behind the scenes. I don’t think he’s ever going to let go of the product. He will send messages to Triple H and Stephanie and make sure that he’s involved. No doubt about it. I believe that in my mind.”