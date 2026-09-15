Titus Alexander opened his N-1 VICTORY 2026 campaign with a win over Kenoh and immediately set his sights on the tournament trophy and the GHC Heavyweight Championship. Alexander spoke after the match in Pro Wrestling NOAH’s original backstage comments.

“I think my match with Kenoh took the entire show. To every wrestler in this league who thinks they are going to win it: that is wrong. Titus Alexander is going to win this league.”

Alexander said the tournament is only the first part of his objective.