PWMania recently conducted an interview with indie star Titus Alexander, who spoke with the publication about a number of different topics, including his thoughts on his WWE appearance, getting to compete for the Impact X-Division title, and how he feels being considered one of the best talents on the indie scene. Highlights from the interview are below.

His Impact Wrestling X-Division title shot:

“Yeah, that would be such a surreal experience to have another shot at it and actually win it. And that title has such a prestigious history, all the impact wrestlers that are now doing the amazing stuff that they’re doing. But yeah, that’s always been one of the big dreams of mine, because I watched TNA and Impact growing up. I’m not sure who has it now but when Trey had it, I was always like, hey, if I win do I get signed or what because I’m coming for it bro. We always joked around like that. But yes, I would love to have another shot at that.”

Being considered one of the best on the Indy scene:

“Oh, well, it feels great because it’s such a pleasure to see people experience my wrestling and they’re liking my wrestling and everything that I do, because you know, it is something that I love. So it’s always good that someone enjoys what I do. But personally, I don’t believe that I’m one of the top or one of the best, I’m trying to get there. But you know, you always got to chase that. But no, I do not.”

His WWE appearance:

“Yeah, so you know, I was young in my career, I think literally a year in and we were just doing some extra work and stuff like that. And they needed some more luchadors and I was doing a Lucha character at the time because I didn’t really know what to do with my character or my wrestling persona at the time. So I was just doing a Lucha character, and they’re like, Hey, do you want to wrestle against The Singh Brothers, we need two luchadors that are from Sacramento. And I was like, yeah, sure, and that was pretty much it. It was a cool experience because now seeing them on the indy scene especially at Defy now and a couple of other places, it’s cool to talk to them about that. I’m like, hey, remember me, but of course, it was so long ago, but yeah, it was fun, man. I was there, not with my dad, but he went to the show because we’re all from Sac, so he was there with a couple of his friends and stuff like that. So I actually got to surprise him coming out and he recognized me by my mask and my tights. And when I met him on the outside to go home, he was like you (expletive), why didn’t you tell me? He’s like, dude, why didn’t you tell me? I was like, dude I wanted to keep it secret, I wanted to surprise you. And he just gave me a big hug and that was cool to surprise him.”