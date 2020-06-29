Titus O’Neil and Batista to Participate In Amazon’s “Stay Active All Summer” Event Tomorrow

WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil and WWE Hall of Famer Batista are participating in Amazon’s “Stay Active All Summer” campaign tomorrow.

The Amazon Live stream will see a few dozen athletes hold various events from workout classes to guided meditation, backyard games and more for the day of exercise, which runs from 11am until 6pm tomorrow, June 30. The campaign will benefit UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund).

Good friends Titus and Batista will end the stream at 5:30pm ET. They will be participating in a Ping Pong and Foul Shot Competition.

Full Details on the “#StayActiveAllSummer” day of exercise can be found in the Amazon post below from Instagram:

