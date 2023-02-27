WWE star and Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil recently joined Busted Open Radio for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on the rise of Sami Zayn.

During the chat, the former Primetime Player spoke about Zayn’s rise to the top of the WWE card, even calling him the hottest act in the entire sport. He later shares a story of Zayn informing him about his “Sami for Syria” campaign, and how Zayn was worried it would get him heat with the company. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Recalls Sami reaching out to him about his “Sami for Syria” program and whether that would get him heat in WWE:

Sami Zayn is one of the hottest things in pro wrestling and has been for several months. I remember Sami calling me and going, ‘Hey man, I want to run something by you.’ This is when he wanted to do his project in Syria. ‘Do you think I would get any heat?’ He ran it by me, explained everything, and asked, ‘Do you think I would get any heat for doing so?’ I said, ‘if anybody gives you heat for trying to do something that makes a significant and positive change for something you believe in, then you don’t need to be working at this company.’

How a lot of the younger stars are stepping up and making positive changes in the world:

I’ve always felt that way. If you don’t believe what I’m doing to help other people, not only in conjunction with our WWE community team, but separately from that, then this isn’t going to be the place to work for me. I’m not going to minimize what God has put in me for anybody. We see all of our younger superstars; Bianca Belair, Montez Ford, Austin Theory, as big of a jerk as he is on TV, I’ve gone to hospitals with him and I see how he interacts. At 24 years old, he gets it. A lot of our guys and girls get it. We as sports entertainers, regardless of what company we’re in, we’re still human beings and we have this platform for a reason, and we need to continue to utilize them to the best of our ability for society, not just pro wrestling, but for society in general.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)