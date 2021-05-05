WWE Superstar and Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil has been inducted into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America 2021 Alumni Hall of Fame Class.

Titus is being honored with an induction into the Alumni Hall of Fame tonight during the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s virtual 115th Annual Conference. Titus was chosen along with Grammy-winning singer Ciara, and MLB All Star Alex Rodriguez, plus four others, for the contributions they have made in their fields.

WWE congratulated Titus on Twitter, writing, “Congratulations @WWE Global Ambassador @TitusONeilWWE on being inducted into the 2021 @BGCA_Clubs Alumni Hall of Fame. The #WWE family is proud of all the work you do!”

WWE also tweeted a few photos of Titus at the ceremony this afternoon, which you can see below.

A press release on the inductions included the following on Titus:

“WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil, aka Thaddeus Bullard, attended Delray Beach Boys & Girls Club at the age of 8 as a safe place to go after school. When he couldn’t afford to sign up for a local youth football league, a Club counselor paid his registration fee. He excelled on the gridiron, earning a scholarship to the University of Florida, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a master’s degree in administrative education. After a stint in the NFL, O’Neil pursued a career in sports entertainment, and eventually signed with WWE where he has become WWE Tag Team Champion, the first-ever 24/7 Champion and was recently inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as the Warrior Award recipient, an award given to an individual who exhibits unwavering strength and perseverance and who lives life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of The Ultimate Warrior. He is known for his humanitarian work outside the ring as much as his work inside WWE and created the Bullard Family Foundation to provide children and families in need with programs and resources to help build character, develop relationships, and strengthen the communities around them. In addition to the Boys & Girls Clubs, O’Neil also supports The Special Olympics and Pop Warner Football.”

Titus was honored with the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class earlier this year as he received the Warrior Award.

Below are photos from the induction held today in Tampa, Florida:

