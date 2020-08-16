Titus O’Neil Issues Media Statement Regarding Man Charged With Attempting To Kidnap Sonya Deville

Earlier today, police arrested a 24-year old Phillip A. Thomas from South Carolina, who was attempting to kidnap WWE superstar Sonya Deville after months of stalking. WWE ambassador Titus O’Neil has since reached out to News Channel 8 and issued the following statement:

I have spoken to her and I’m glad she’s safe and I’m thankful and grateful that the sheriff’s office took care of the situation immediately. Celebrity status aside this is sickening. I am a product of a sexual assault and have zero-tolerance or respect for any human being that would violate a person’s privacy and or personal space.

The Sheriff’s office reported that Thomas had been planning the kidnapping for over 8 months. His Twitter feed is also jam-packed with content regarding Sonya Deville showing a clear obsession and intent to do harm. Check out O’Neil’s statement here, along with an update on the case.