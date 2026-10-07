Stoked Sports & Entertainment issued the following:

WWE Legend Thaddeus Bullard Toplines Signing Class in Stoked Sports & Entertainment Expansion Led by Tammy Hunt

Elite Athletes Added Include Patrick Patterson, Darius Miller, Norris Cole, and Shannon Briggs

LOS ANGELES — Stoked Sports & Entertainment today announced a major expansion of its management division, led by Co-Founder and Head of Sports Tammy Hunt and headlined by the signing of Thaddeus Bullard aka WWE Legend Titus O’Neil.

The elite athlete signing class also includes veteran NBA forward Patrick Patterson, former NBA guard Darius Miller, two-time NBA champion Norris Cole, and former heavyweight world champion Shannon Briggs, with Metta World Peace represented through a partnership with Artest Management.

Hunt, a cofounder of the company, steps forward as Head of Sports after more than 15 years in talent management and production. She has represented talent recognized with Emmy and Academy Award nominations, and she now leads a management team that includes Jameela Jackson, Joshua Diaz, Qituwra Anderson, Patrick Strom and Lelia-Michelle Walker.

“I have spent my career helping talent build careers with staying power and Stoked is the platform I always wanted to build from,” explains Hunt. “Titus and this class are exactly the kind of talent we want to grow with, on the field and well beyond it.”

Bullard, known around the world as Titus O’Neil, is one of the most recognizable crossover figures in sports and entertainment. A former University of Florida and professional football player who became a WWE Global Ambassador, he has hosted WrestleMania, earned the WWE Hall of Fame Warrior Award, and been named a two-time finalist for the ESPN Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award for his community work through the Bullard Family Foundation in Tampa.

“Stoked sees athletes and entertainers as whole people with businesses, families and legacies to build,” says Bullard. “Tammy and this team think the way I think, and that is why I am all in.”

The signing class gives Stoked representation across multiple sports and generations, from basketball and boxing to sports entertainment. Patterson, Miller, and Norris Cole add veteran NBA pedigree, and Briggs extends the company into professional boxing. Stoked Sports & Entertainment was founded by Jarnell Stokes, Aisha Wynn, Isaiah Stokes, and Tammy Hunt.

“Tammy is one of the best in the business, and Titus is a force,” adds Jarnell Stokes. “This is the team and the talent that take us to the next level.”

ABOUT STOKED SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Stoked Sports & Entertainment is a sports and entertainment management company representing talent across professional sports and entertainment. Co-founded by Jarnell Stokes, Aisha Wynn, Isaiah Stokes, Tammy Hunt, Shondrella Avery, and John Probandt the company develops opportunities spanning athlete representation, entertainment, production, brands, entrepreneurship and technology.