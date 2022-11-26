WWE superstar and global ambassador Titus O’Neil named his favorite part of working for the company during a recent interview with Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw. Check out what the former tag champion had to say on the subject, as well as one of his lifelong goals, in the highlights below.

Says his favorite part about WWE is traveling all over the world:

The great thing that I’ve really enjoyed about being a part of WWE is being able to travel all over the world, and learn and grow from so many different people, cultures, et cetera. And I love, obviously, living in the United States Of America. We got a lot of stuff right, but we get a lot of stuff wrong. And a lot of stuff wrong that they don’t get wrong in other places, mass shootings don’t happen in other places, you know, in schools. I go to places like Saudi Arabia or Japan and China, you don’t see homelessness because the government doesn’t want that, it’s about respect and taking care of the people.

What he hopes to achieve with his work in WWE:

And that’s what I hope that we can get to one day. And if you don’t rely on the government to do it, don’t rely on the larger agencies to do it, you’ve got to rely on each other to do it. Because when we have a hurricane hit or a tropical storm hit, people from all walks of life come out of the woodwork to give clothes, to give water, to give electricity, your neighbors, my neighbors, you know all of us.

