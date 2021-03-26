During his interview with 620 WDAE, TItus O’Neil spoke on the many different hats he wears as a WWE Superstar. Here’s what he had to say:

I’ll hopefully get back into the ring with the right storyline. I like to tell people all the time, it’s not just about the wrestling. We aren’t called wrestlers for a reason. We’re called WWE superstars because there’s so much more that we do. I embrace every single role and part that I have inside or outside the company. You can be on top and be the champ one minute, the next minute you could not be on TV for a few months. What are you going to do in between that, and how are you going to be an asset to the company? I’ve proven over 12 years that I’m more than just a wrestler, and I’m a WWE superstar that can do more. That’s one of the reasons the decision was made to have me host WrestleMania with an iconic figure in WWE history in Hulk Hogan.

Credit: 620 WDAE. H/T 411Mania.