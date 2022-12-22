Titus O’Neil is quite proud of the charity work done by WWE superstars.

The former tag champion and Global Ambassador for WWE appeared on this week’s edition of The Bump to discuss the work done by his fellow comrades, giving special shout-out to Sami Zayn and Bayley for using their platforms for good. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

On the charity work done by WWE superstars:

Every year that I’ve been with the company we seemingly shine brighter. I think it’s because it’s just been embraced by so many of our WWE Superstars and realizing their ability to really make positive change, both inside and outside of the ring. We are heroes to many and an inspiration to so many, and we can put out positive messages, whether it be on social media or through our Be A Star rallies.

On stars utilizing their platforms to enforce goodness in the world:

You’ve got folks like Sami Zayn who is doing amazing work with his charity, Bayley has done her holiday event for the last couple of years. People utilizing their resources and their platform to go out and change the world, that’s what we have the ability to do in the WWE.

